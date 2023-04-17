Strangers identified after woman kicked in the face during violent and random street attack in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police were called to Ako Kebab on St Thomas Street in Scarborough town centre during the early hours of April 8.

Officers said a mother and daughter were attacked in a random assault by two unknown people.

The daughter was kicked in the face and rushed immediately to hospital after suffering bruising and abrasions to her nose and forehead, lumps to the left side of her head and blurred vision.

The attack spilled out into the street in Scarborough town centre.

The attack started inside the kebab shop before spilling out onto the street outside Barclays bank on St Nicholas Street.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, have now been identified after a public appeal was launched last week.

