Strangers identified after woman kicked in the face during violent and random street attack in Scarborough
Two suspects have been identified after a woman was kicked in the face during a violent and unprovoked street attack in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police were called to Ako Kebab on St Thomas Street in Scarborough town centre during the early hours of April 8.
Officers said a mother and daughter were attacked in a random assault by two unknown people.
The daughter was kicked in the face and rushed immediately to hospital after suffering bruising and abrasions to her nose and forehead, lumps to the left side of her head and blurred vision.
The attack started inside the kebab shop before spilling out onto the street outside Barclays bank on St Nicholas Street.
The two suspects, a man and a woman, have now been identified after a public appeal was launched last week.
A spokesperson on behalf of North Yorkshire Police said officers “have now been able to speak to those involved”, but did not say whether any further action has been taken at this stage.