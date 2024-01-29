Strimmer taken from garden shed in Norton as police appeal for CCTV footage
Earlier this week a burglary took place in Norton near Malton and we are asking for help in finding those responsible.
The break-in took place at The Union Inn on Commercial Street at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, January 24.
A shed was damaged after entry was forced to remove a green and orange strimmer.
Around the time of the offence, a group of young people were seen in the area, and officers are appealing for them to come forward as they may have information vital to our investigation.
If you live or work in the area and have CCTV on your property, including doorbell or dashcam, please get in touch with officers.
This can be done by emailing [email protected] mor calling 101, selecting option 4 and asking for PC Jessica Eddon.
Officers say they understand sometimes people want to provide information but they want to do this anonymously. This can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12240014712 when providing information.