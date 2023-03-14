Student hospitalised and teenagers arrested after incident at Whitby school

North Yorkshire Police received a report that a student had become unwell at Caedmon College in Whitby at 12.10pm on Monday March 13.

Officers attended and the student was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Caedmon College sent a text message to parents yesterday, informing them that “as a school we acted quickly and decisively in dealing with the incident.

“The school’s key priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students. North Yorkshire County Council is the lead agency for safeguarding and protecting children and young people from harm and as a school we will work closely with them.

An investigation is currently under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the possibility of an unknown substance having been ingested.

Three males, all teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have since been released on police bail.

Caedmon College and police are urging people to respect the privacy of the student and not to share any footage of the incident on social media.

In the meantime, witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

