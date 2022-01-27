Successful road safety operation conducted by police officers in the Bridlington area
The Bridlington Neighbourhood Police Team held a successful road safety operation yesterday (Wednesday, January 26) with support from the roads policing unit.
26 motorists were stopped and spoken with in order to target road-related offences and get any dangerous vehicles off the roads.
A few of the incidents dealt with were:
○ One driver was dealt with for driving other than in accordance with a licence.
○ A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency delayed prohibition was issued for a vehicle with mechanical defaults.
○ Five advisory notices were issued for lighting faults.
A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “Officers on the operation also tackled a road traffic collision and other crime. Our aim is to keep your roads safer.”