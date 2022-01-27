Successful road safety operation conducted by police officers in the Bridlington area

26 motorists were stopped and spoken with in order to target road-related offences and get any dangerous vehicles off the roads.

A few of the incidents dealt with were:

○ One driver was dealt with for driving other than in accordance with a licence.

○ A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency delayed prohibition was issued for a vehicle with mechanical defaults.

○ Five advisory notices were issued for lighting faults.