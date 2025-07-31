Sudden deaths investigation launched after two bodies discovered beneath the cliffs at Whitby Abbey
A member of the public called the police at 7.16pm after spotting a man and woman on the rocks below.
With the tide coming in fast, the Coastguard coordinated a helicopter recovery to ambulance crews near Whitby Abbey. This was completed at 8.24pm.
Paramedics confirmed the deaths, and the bodies were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police are tracing the next of kin of the man and woman while the investigation continues into the circumstances of the sudden deaths for a coroner’s report.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250141734.