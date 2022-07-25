Suitcase stolen from home in Scarborough during burglary as owners returned from holiday

A suitcase has been stolen from a home in Scarborough after the owners returned from a holiday.

By George Buksmann
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:41 pm

North Yorkshire Police said the burglary happened on Royal Avenue Road in Scarborough between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday June 18.

A large green suitcase was reported stolen from the home after the owners returned from a holiday.

Officers are appealing for the public's help and any information of sightings of the suitcase and descriptions of anyone who was in possession of it.

Police said the suitcase was stolen from Royal Avenue. (Photo: Google Maps)

They are also urging anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Georgia Grainge.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220105111 when providing information.