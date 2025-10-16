'Super Tornado' operation leads to arrests in Scarborough, Eastfield and Malton

Officers taking part in Super Tornado in Scarborough

In a day of coordinated action across North Yorkshire, officers and partners worked together across the entire county in what police referred to as a ‘Super Tornado’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Super Tornado operation, on Wednesday October 15, was about intercepting the people who are involved in organised crime, especially retail crime, to send out the simple robust message that this illegal activity won’t be tolerated in North Yorkshire.

In just 12 hours, 12 warrants were executed, 36 arrests were made and £4,000 in cash, dangerous weapons, stolen property and drugs were seized from the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two suspected shoplifters were arrested in Scarborough. A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with thefts from a supermarket on Falsgrave Road earlier this month and a 29-year-old woman was arrested following the theft of alcohol from a shop in the Balmoral Centre.

Also in Scarborough, a 62-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, after simultaneous police warrants executed in the town centre located Class A, B and C drugs.

A warrant was also executed in Malton. As a result, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

In Eastfield, a disqualified driver chose the worst possible day to take drugs and drive. Officers on patrol stopped the 34-year-old man, and he was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving while disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation saw North Yorkshire Police working alongside key partners including, British Transport Police, Border Force, YHROCU (Yorkshire and Humber Regional and Organised Crime Unit), the Crown Prosecution Service, HMRC and the Department for Work and Pensions.

The day’s other priority was serious and organised crime with a focus on targeting high street shops believed to be involved in money laundering. Shops that mainly deal in cash can be a front in order to turn criminal proceeds into legitimate funds, bank accounts and even moving money abroad.

Officers from the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team also attended and conducted 18 enforcement visits in Skipton, Harrogate, York and Scarborough. Their activity led to seven arrests for illegal working and four businesses being issued with Civil Penalty Referral Notices. Employers could now face hefty fines of up to £60,000 per worker if found liable.

Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset from North Yorkshire Police said: “This operation has been one of the biggest that the force has ever seen and I’m pleased to say it was a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only has it disrupted and dismantled a significant amount of organised criminality, but it has reinforced the message to the public that we are on their side.

“We remain committed to working closely with partners agencies to relentlessly pursue and disrupt those who attempt to use North Yorkshire as a base for their criminal intentions”.

Immigration Enforcement Inspector for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, Tim Gallacher, said: “It was great to join our partners in North Yorkshire to support this day of action, with my officers targeting illegal working.

“We are working around the clock to crackdown on illegal working in all its forms and our enforcement activity in the region has increased by 56% in recent months.”