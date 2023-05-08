News you can trust since 1882
Supervisor of learner driver arrested and car of uninsured driver seized in two Bridlington incidents

Police in Bridlington have arrested the supervisor of a learner driver for being over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

By Louise Perrin
Published 8th May 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:13 BST
The car of an uninsured driver has been seized in BridlingtonThe car of an uninsured driver has been seized in Bridlington
Humberside Police have issued a statement on their Facebook page to say that they have arrested the supervisor of a learner driver for being over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

According to theAA.com: “It is an offence to drive, attempt to drive, or be in charge of a motor vehicle on a road or public place if the level of alcohol in your breath, blood or urine exceeds the prescribed limit. The legal limit of alcohol in the body is: 35 micrograms (µg) per 100 millilitres of breath.”

In a second incident, a vehicle being driven in an anti-social manner around Bridlington was stopped by officers and seized due to the driver not being insured to drive it.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We will continue to target those making our roads a more dangerous place.”

