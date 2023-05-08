Supervisor of learner driver arrested and car of uninsured driver seized in two Bridlington incidents

The car of an uninsured driver has been seized in Bridlington

Humberside Police have issued a statement on their Facebook page to say that they have arrested the supervisor of a learner driver for being over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

According to theAA.com: “It is an offence to drive, attempt to drive, or be in charge of a motor vehicle on a road or public place if the level of alcohol in your breath, blood or urine exceeds the prescribed limit. The legal limit of alcohol in the body is: 35 micrograms (µg) per 100 millilitres of breath.”

In a second incident, a vehicle being driven in an anti-social manner around Bridlington was stopped by officers and seized due to the driver not being insured to drive it.