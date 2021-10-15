Suspected arson attack destroys 200 tonnes of straw bales near Hunmanby

Police suspect approximately 200 tonnes of straw bales were deliberately set on fire. (Photo: Humberside Police)

Police said approximately 200 tonnes of bales were set alight between Wold Newton and Thwing in the early hours of Thursday, October 14.

Officers said they believe the straw bales were deliberately set on fire.

The latest price per tonne from the British Hay and Straw Merchants Association suggests up to £9,400 worth of bales could have been destroyed.

Farmers and residents in the rural community are being asked to remain extra vigilant around straw bales.

A police spokesperson said: "These incidents not only involve great risk to landowners, farmers and fire and rescue services who attend, but also result in huge financial impact.