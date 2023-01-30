News you can trust since 1882
Suspected burglary at Scarborough bookmakers leads to appeal for dash-cam footage

Police in Scarborough are appealing for help to capture those involved in a suspected burglary on Friday January 27.

By Louise Perrin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 7:52am

Officers were called to William Hill on Newborough, Scarborough shortly after 11.30pm on Friday evening after reports of a suspected burglary.

The suspect made off but was arrested a short time later.

On Saturday January 28, a further call was received to say a premise on Foreshore Road, Scarborough, had also had a window smashed and an intruder make entry between 11-11.30pm.

Police in Scarborough are appealing for help to identify a suspected burglar
Police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV, dash-cam or cycle-cam footage from the area between Foreshore Road and Newborough to review their footage to see if they have captured anyone on the street acting in a suspicious manner.

Anyone with information which may help the investigation, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 12230016508 at their earliest convenience.

Anonymous information may be provided by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

