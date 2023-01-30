Suspected burglary at Scarborough bookmakers leads to appeal for dash-cam footage

Officers were called to William Hill on Newborough, Scarborough shortly after 11.30pm on Friday evening after reports of a suspected burglary.

The suspect made off but was arrested a short time later.

On Saturday January 28, a further call was received to say a premise on Foreshore Road, Scarborough, had also had a window smashed and an intruder make entry between 11-11.30pm.

Police in Scarborough are appealing for help to identify a suspected burglar

Police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV, dash-cam or cycle-cam footage from the area between Foreshore Road and Newborough to review their footage to see if they have captured anyone on the street acting in a suspicious manner.

Anyone with information which may help the investigation, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 12230016508 at their earliest convenience.