Suspected ‘cowboy builders’ may be operating in the Ryedale area say police

Officers are asking for help to identify the man pictured

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about suspected ‘cowboy builders’ operating in the Ryedale area, specifically in Amotherby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The builders have been cold calling at houses offering their services.

As with similar schemes and scams, they are quoting large sums of money for specific works but then complete more work without consulting the customer.

They then expect to be paid for the unwanted work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This occurred on Cherry Tree Walk in Amotherby over the weekend and into Monday (15-17 February 2025), all during daylight hours.

Police are appealing for information about the builders and their vehicle to be able to identify them.

It is believed there are another two men involved.

The man pictured was in the vehicle that can be seen in the background, described as a grey/blue van with Irish number plates.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Calum Sutherland.

Quote reference 12250029695.