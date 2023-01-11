Suspected drug driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase along Scarborough seafront

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to a suspected drug driver in Scarborough town centre on Monday January 9.

Officers arrived at the scene to speak with the motorist, who quickly fled in their vehicle.

The driver made off along the seafront at speed, before heading the wrong way up a one-way street in an attempt to avoid being caught.

The driver was arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “They set off out of the town at speed where our traffic officers were quickly mobilised and in pursuit.

“We attempted to bring the car to a stop but the driver wasn’t so keen on this tactic, ramming one of our cars before making off again.

“But we weren’t giving up that easily, and shortly after making a turn down a small lane, the car was stopped and the driver detained.”