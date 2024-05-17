Suspected shop burglar caught red handed in Scarborough
The reported break-in happened at the Mountain Warehouse store on Westborough.
A man was spotted making off along the bottom of Vernon Road carrying clothing and other items taken from the shop.
The 48-year-old was arrested and remains in custody for questioning while enquiries continue.
He is also suspected of another commercial burglary at Marks and Spencer on Newborough at around 3.15am.
Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to make a report on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.
Quote reference 12240086325 when providing details.