Suspicious activity around vehicles in Scarborough as police launch appeal
It happened on The Copse and surrounding streets at around 3am on Thursday, December 14, and involved an individual attempting to gain access to unattended parked cars on the Hovingham Drive estate.
They are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information around any potential sightings, descriptions, or CCTV/doorbell footage of anyone acting suspiciously in the area at this time.
The suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured jacket and face covering, with a light or reflective area on the hood.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 709 Begin.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230236487.