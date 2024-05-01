'Taxi to the kerb' - Car impounded after obstructing one of the main roads into Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police said on its Facebook page: “We have blanked out the plates, but if you 'parked' your car on Filey Road this morning, this may be yours.
“If you have returned to this location and found that the car isn't there, give us a call on 101, as its now in the impound yard.
"Quote reference log 83 on 1st May 2024.”
Officers were called to the car after it was causing problems for other drivers to get past.
The vehicle was recovered and taken away due to the location and the fact that officers hadn't been able to get in touch with driver, or keeper of the car.
Police said: “If you ever breakdown in such a location, activate your hazard lights, exit your vehicle and call police.
"It may not be a motorway, but it is one of the main routes in to Scarborough.
One Facebook commenter joked: “They rung us for a taxi to get to the kerb”.