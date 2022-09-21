The incident happened at Eastway play park, in Eastfield on Sunday September 18, at around 5pm.

The teenage boy was headbutted by another boy of roughly the same age who was with five other teenage boys.

North Yorkshire Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A teenage boy has been headbutted in the face at Eastfield play park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information about a youth seen in the area wearing a dark grey hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option 2, and ask for Megan Campbell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.