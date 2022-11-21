At around 6pm on Saturday November 19, a man who is described as white, with an average build, wearing a black tracksuit with a hood up over his head and carrying a black Nike backpack, approached the boy and punched him in the face, in Glen Gardens.

The man then walked off in the direction of West Avenue.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who witnessed the assault or who recognises the description of the man is asked to email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1199 Moody.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220205552.