Teenage boy needs dental treatment after being punched in face in Filey, near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information or witnesses to come forward, after a 14-year-old boy was punched in the face in Filey, which left him needing dental treatment.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 3:04pm

At around 6pm on Saturday November 19, a man who is described as white, with an average build, wearing a black tracksuit with a hood up over his head and carrying a black Nike backpack, approached the boy and punched him in the face, in Glen Gardens.

The man then walked off in the direction of West Avenue.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who witnessed the assault or who recognises the description of the man is asked to email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1199 Moody.

A 14-year-old boy was punched in the face in Filey.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220205552.

Or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.