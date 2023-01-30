Teenage boy punched in face in Scarborough town centre - police appeal for witnesses
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after an assault in Scarborough town centre which left the teenager with cuts and bruises.
The incident happened on Westborough, near North Street, at 6.15pm on Tuesday January 24 when one teenage boy was punched in the face by another teenage boy.
The suspect has blond hair and was wearing a dark puffa jacket.
The victim sustained bruising and a small cut to the side of his nose.
North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses to incident to come forwards.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 613.
Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230014544.