The incident happened on Westborough, near North Street, at 6.15pm on Tuesday January 24 when one teenage boy was punched in the face by another teenage boy.

The suspect has blond hair and was wearing a dark puffa jacket.

The victim sustained bruising and a small cut to the side of his nose.

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was punched in the face in Scarborough town centre

North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses to incident to come forwards.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 613.