Teenage girl sexually assaulted in broad daylight on Scarborough seafront as man arrested

The girl was outside Gilly's Amusements arcade on Foreshore Road in Scarborough when she was sexually assaulted by a man before he was then detained by members of the public.

The assault happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 18.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage to come forward.

The teenage girl was assaulted outside Gilly's Amusements arcade, pictured.

A spokesperson said: "The area was likely to be busy at the time with it being a Bank Holiday and the incident may have attracted onlookers who could have heard or seen the incident or the aftermath.

"If you witnessed it or have any other information that could help our investigation, please get in touch."

Officers said a man in his 20s was arrested at the time and has since been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 95 Charlotte White or email [email protected] quoting reference number 12220065417.