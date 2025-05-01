Teenager arrested after attempted theft of moped in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about two incidents involving the attempted theft of a moped in Scarborough.

They happened in the town’s North Marine Road at about 1.40am on April 28, and between 1am and 1.30am on May 1.

On the first occasion, two male suspects dressed in all black broke off a steering lock but couldn't get through a chain lock and left.

On the second occasion, one of the suspects was wearing a grey baseball cap under his hood.

This time they brought with them bolt cutters and successfully broke through the chain, but were disturbed by residents and made off.

A 17-year-old was arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers a short time later, close to the scene.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for information about incidents, particularly any footage of the two suspects, including the direction they came from and where they went afterwards.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laurence McGregor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250076854 when passing on information.