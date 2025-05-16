Teenager pursued by Police Dog in Bridlington after failing to stop on the A614
Officers are reported to have spotted a silver Vauxhall Corsa travelling at speed at approximately 1am. When requested to stop, the driver is reported to have fled the scene before abandoning the car.
Police Dog Ceko was deployed and conducted an area search of some nearby fields and located a teenager hiding. Click here to read more about Humberside Police Dogs and their responsibilities.
The 18-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
He currently remains in police custody whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry.