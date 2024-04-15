Teenager requires hospital treatment after hit-and-run collison in Malton
A 15-year-old girl was crossing Langton Road in Norton between the church and Norton Primary School, when she was struck by a small black ford which is believed to be either a Fiesta or Ka.
Following the incident, the girl suffered minor injuries and required hospital treatment.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene and police are now appealing to the driver to come forward and contact them.
Officers are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage who has not yet made contact to also come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Amanda Stokes.
Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240063913.