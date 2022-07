North Yorkshire Police said the man, from Malton, sexually assaulted the teenager in a "remote rural location" on Monday evening (July 11).

The 28-year-old man was swiftly identified, located and arrested just a few hours later, officers said.

He appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 13 where he was charged with sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

A man has been charged after a teenager was sexually assaulted.