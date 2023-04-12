Teenagers charged with robbery and four arrested after Budgens employee assaulted in Scarborough
Two teenagers have been charged with robbery after an incident at a Budgens store in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a robbery at the Budgens store on the corner of Edgehill Road and Seamer Road in Scarborough at 6.50am on Monday April 10.
Officers said a member of staff was physically assaulted. There is no suggestion that any of the assailants were armed.
Four people were arrested in connection with the incident and two 16-year-old boys from Scarborough have been charged with robbery.
A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have both been released on conditional bail.