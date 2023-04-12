News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Teenagers charged with robbery and four arrested after Budgens employee assaulted in Scarborough

Two teenagers have been charged with robbery after an incident at a Budgens store in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST

North Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a robbery at the Budgens store on the corner of Edgehill Road and Seamer Road in Scarborough at 6.50am on Monday April 10.

Officers said a member of staff was physically assaulted. There is no suggestion that any of the assailants were armed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident and two 16-year-old boys from Scarborough have been charged with robbery.

Scarborough's branch of Budgens on the corner of Seamer Road and Edgehill Road. (Photo: Contributed)Scarborough's branch of Budgens on the corner of Seamer Road and Edgehill Road. (Photo: Contributed)
Scarborough's branch of Budgens on the corner of Seamer Road and Edgehill Road. (Photo: Contributed)
Most Popular

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have both been released on conditional bail.