Teenagers charged with robbery and four arrested after Budgens employee assaulted in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a robbery at the Budgens store on the corner of Edgehill Road and Seamer Road in Scarborough at 6.50am on Monday April 10.

Officers said a member of staff was physically assaulted. There is no suggestion that any of the assailants were armed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident and two 16-year-old boys from Scarborough have been charged with robbery.

Scarborough's branch of Budgens on the corner of Seamer Road and Edgehill Road. (Photo: Contributed)