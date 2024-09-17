Teenagers hurl bricks and large stones at police officers in Eastfield
On Sunday (September 15) at 1am, officers responded to reports of youths causing anti-social behaviour on Maximus Road.
On arrival, they were deliberately targeted with bricks and large stones in a clear attempt to seriously injure officers as the youths were threw the missiles from behind a fence on the building site opposite.
As officers retreated to a safe distance, the youths continued with their behaviour, causing damage to a vehicle parked on Roma Drive.
One of the suspects has been identified as white boy, aged between 14 and 16, and wearing a white top, black shoes, black trousers and a grey jacket.
The second suspect is also white, aged 14 to 16, and was wearing Nike skinny grey trousers.
North Yorkshire Police is requesting assistance to try and identify the two offenders.
Email Paul.O'[email protected] with any information that could help the investigation, alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul O'Neill, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240168103 when passing on information.