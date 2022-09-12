The 10 Scarborough streets with the most disorder and anti-social behaviour incidents revealed
New police data has revealed the streets in Scarborough with the highest number of anti-social behaviour related incidents.
By George Buksmann
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:04 pm
The latest data, published by North Yorkshire Police, shows there were 229 anti-social behaviour incidents reported during June 2022 in Scarborough.
In the last 12 months, there have been 8,526 reported anti-social behaviour incidents in the seaside town.
These are the 10 streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents in June 2022, according to police.uk.
Page 1 of 3