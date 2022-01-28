The recruitment window to become a Humberside Police PCSO is now open – find out how to apply here
Humberside Police’s PCSO recruitment window is now open for applications in the East Riding and Hull.
The force is hosting an online eligibility workshop on Thursday, February 3 at 7pm so people can find more more details about the role.
Through regular engagement with residents, as a PCSO people will gain a unique insight and opportunity to gather information and build relationships that will help enhance resident’s trust in the force.
A police spokesman said: “We are hosting an online eligibility workshop on Thursday, February 3 at 7pm, so any interested residents can find out more about the role and ask any questions they may have.”
People can register for the workshop http://ow.ly/ORyE50HFEam.
Click here to find out more infromation and apply to be a PCSO