The recruitment window to become a Humberside Police PCSO is now open – find out how to apply here

Humberside Police is hosting an online eligibility workshop on Thursday, February 3 at 7pm for people to find more more details about the role.

Through regular engagement with residents, as a PCSO people will gain a unique insight and opportunity to gather information and build relationships that will help enhance resident’s trust in the force.

A police spokesman said: "We are hosting an online eligibility workshop on Thursday, February 3 at 7pm, so any interested residents can find out more about the role and ask any questions they may have."

People can register for the workshop http://ow.ly/ORyE50HFEam.