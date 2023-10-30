News you can trust since 1882
Theft at Scarborough's Grand Hotel in July prompts police search for man

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to a man following the theft of a handbag at The Grand Hotel in Scarborough in July.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:08 GMT
North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to him following the theft of a handbag at The Grand Hotel in Scarborough in July.

We believe he may have important information that would assist our investigation.

If you recognise him and can help us identify him, email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Brant 1298.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230134083 when passing on information.