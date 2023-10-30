Theft at Scarborough's Grand Hotel in July prompts police search for man
North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to a man following the theft of a handbag at The Grand Hotel in Scarborough in July.
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:08 GMT
We believe he may have important information that would assist our investigation.
If you recognise him and can help us identify him, email [email protected].
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Brant 1298.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230134083 when passing on information.