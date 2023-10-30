Theft at Scarborough's Grand Hotel in July prompts police search for man

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to him following the theft of a handbag at The Grand Hotel in Scarborough in July.

We believe he may have important information that would assist our investigation.

If you recognise him and can help us identify him, email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Brant 1298.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.