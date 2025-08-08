Theft from Whitby shop causes police to launch a CCTV appeal

North Yorkshire Police have issued these CCTV images as they would like to speak to the people pictured about an incident that occurred 6.40pm on June 21 at the Co-operative on Langbourne Road.

It happened at 6.40pm on June 21 at the Co-operative on Langbourne Road.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident involved a number of bottles of whisky been taken from the store without offering payment.

“Contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joshua Barnes or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference number 12250117362 when passing on information.”