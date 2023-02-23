News you can trust since 1882
These are the areas with the highest number of anti-social behaviour related incidents in December last year, according to police data.

New police data has revealed the streets in Scarborough with the highest number of anti-social behaviour related incidents.

By George Buksmann
1 hour ago

The latest data, published by North Yorkshire Police, shows there were 151 anti-social behaviour incidents reported during December 2022 in Scarborough.

In the last 12 months, there have been 2,203 reported anti-social behaviour incidents in the seaside town, with the number of crimes per month declining month-on-month since a peak of 916 in July 2022.

These are the 10 streets or areas with the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents in December 2022, according to police.uk.

1. Huntriss Row

There were three anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Huntriss Row in December 2022.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Scarborough Market Hall

There were three anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded in an alleyway between St Helen's Square and Leading Post Street, next to Scarborough's Market Hall in December 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Balmoral Centre NCP

There were four anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near the Balmoral Centre NCP in December 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Aberdeen Place

There were four anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Aberdeen Place, a side street off Aberdeen Walk, in December 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

