These 10 Scarborough streets have the most anti-social behaviour incidents – police data shows
New police data has revealed the streets in Scarborough with the highest number of anti-social behaviour related incidents.
The latest data, published by North Yorkshire Police, shows there were 151 anti-social behaviour incidents reported during December 2022 in Scarborough.
In the last 12 months, there have been 2,203 reported anti-social behaviour incidents in the seaside town, with the number of crimes per month declining month-on-month since a peak of 916 in July 2022.
These are the 10 streets or areas with the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents in December 2022, according to police.uk.