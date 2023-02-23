New police data has revealed the streets in Scarborough with the highest number of anti-social behaviour related incidents.

The latest data, published by North Yorkshire Police, shows there were 151 anti-social behaviour incidents reported during December 2022 in Scarborough.

In the last 12 months, there have been 2,203 reported anti-social behaviour incidents in the seaside town, with the number of crimes per month declining month-on-month since a peak of 916 in July 2022.

These are the 10 streets or areas with the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents in December 2022, according to police.uk.

1 . Huntriss Row There were three anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Huntriss Row in December 2022. Photo: Gary Longbottom

2 . Scarborough Market Hall There were three anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded in an alleyway between St Helen's Square and Leading Post Street, next to Scarborough's Market Hall in December 2022. Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Balmoral Centre NCP There were four anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near the Balmoral Centre NCP in December 2022. Photo: Richard Ponter

4 . Aberdeen Place There were four anti-social behaviour related incidents recorded on or near Aberdeen Place, a side street off Aberdeen Walk, in December 2022. Photo: Richard Ponter