These 10 Scarborough streets have the most violence and sexual offences incidents, police figures say

New police data has revealed the streets in Scarborough with the highest number of violence and sexual offences incidents.

The latest data, published by North Yorkshire Police, shows there were 279 violence and sexual offences incidents reported during January 2023 in Scarborough.

In the last 12 months, there have been 3,334 reported violence and sexual offences incidents in the seaside town, the category with the highest number of reports amongst types of crime.

These are the 10 streets or areas with the highest number of violence and sexual offences incidents in January 2023, according to police.uk.

1 . Colescliffe Crescent There were five violence and sexual offences incidents recorded on or near Colescliffe Crescent in January 2023. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . St Nicholas Street There were five violence and sexual offences incidents recorded on or near St Nicholas Street in January 2023. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Woodlands Drive There were six violence and sexual offences incidents recorded on or near Woodlands Drive in January 2023. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . West Street There were seven violence and sexual offences incidents recorded on or near West Street in January 2023. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales