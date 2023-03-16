These 10 Scarborough streets have the most violence and sexual offences incidents, police figures say
New police data has revealed the streets in Scarborough with the highest number of violence and sexual offences incidents.
The latest data, published by North Yorkshire Police, shows there were 279 violence and sexual offences incidents reported during January 2023 in Scarborough.
In the last 12 months, there have been 3,334 reported violence and sexual offences incidents in the seaside town, the category with the highest number of reports amongst types of crime.
These are the 10 streets or areas with the highest number of violence and sexual offences incidents in January 2023, according to police.uk.