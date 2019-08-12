These are the 12 areas of Scarborough with the highest reports of antisocial behaviour
How does your area compare?
Data released by the police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the town. There were a total of 1,015 crimes reported in Scarborough and the surrounding area in June 2019 - 339 of which were of antisocial behaviour. This report is based on the latest available data, which tracks reports for June 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide and images are for illustrative purposes.
These are the 12 areas of Scarborough with the highest reports of antisocial behaviour.