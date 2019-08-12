There were 44 reports of antisocial behaviour in Eastfield.

These are the 12 areas of Scarborough with the highest reports of antisocial behaviour

How does your area compare?

Data released by the police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the town. There were a total of 1,015 crimes reported in Scarborough and the surrounding area in June 2019 - 339 of which were of antisocial behaviour. This report is based on the latest available data, which tracks reports for June 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Eastfield - 44
There were 25 reports of antisocial behaviour on North Marine Road and the streets immediately surrounding it.

2. North Marine Road and surrounding area - 25

Police received 40 reports of antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

3. Town Centre - 40

In Barrowcliff there were 22 reports of antisocial behaviour.

4. Barrowcliff - 22

