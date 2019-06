The figures were released by data.police.uk and relate to January - April 2019. There were a total of 13,598 reports of crime in Scarborough made to police during the period.

1. Westborough - 73 There were 73 reports of crime to police on Westborough, including 31 reports of anti-social behaviour, 21 of violence and sexual offences and five reports of drugs.

2. Victoria Road - 44 Police received 44 reports of crime on Victoria Road including 16 reports of violence and sexual offences and seven of criminal damage and arson.

3. Castle Road - 42 There were 42 reports of crime on Castle Road, including 20 reports of anti social behaviour and two of burglary.

4. St Nicholas Street - 38 Police received 38 reports of crime on St Nicholas Street, 18 of which were of anti social behaviour.

