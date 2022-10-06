The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
1. James Connors
James William Connors, aged 29-years-old, has been recalled to prison after breaching his curfew. North Yorkshire Police believe that he may be in West Yorkshire, possibly Morley and he also has links to Malton. Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Connors and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to get in touch.
2. Henry Brazil
North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information to help find 40-year-old Henry Brazil who is wanted in connection with a violent incident on Church Lane in Wheldrake at around 7pm on Sunday, March 27. A house was damaged in the incident and threats were made. It is believed Brazil is driving a blue VW Golf car with the registration number LD57 UKW. As well as in York, he has connections in Selby, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Lancashire, Birmingham and the West Midlands area and Gloucestershire.
3. John Dodds
John Trevor Dodds who is 69-year-old and from Seamer near Stokesley is wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence conditions. Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him or has worked with him or who knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.
4. Thomas Fallon
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Thomas Fallon who is wanted for a number of offences in relation to a serious assault. Fallon is believed to be in either the Knaresborough or Harrogate area.
