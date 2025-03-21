'They brought nothing but misery to the community' - drug dealers from Eastfield, Scarborough, are sentenced

Two drug dealers have been sentenced after a police investigation into their illegal activity.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at a property on Westway in Eastfield on January 22, 2024.

Inside, they found a substantial amount of illegal drugs in a bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also recovered cash, scales and ‘deal bags’, as well as a Nokia burner phone containing text messages from several numbers placing orders for drugs.

Jamie Palliser.

The address was linked to Jamie Albert Palliser, 29, and Rebecca Sue Stansfield, 21, both of whom were arrested.

As enquiries continued, a second warrant was executed by Scarborough CID at the same property, and officers found yet more drugs, cash and Nokia burner phones containing messages evidencing the sale of drugs.

Palliser was remanded in custody since being charged in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A, class B and class C drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and ketamine, and possessing criminal property.

He was jailed for three years and eight months on March 18.

Stansfield pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs: cannabis and ketamine.

She was given a community order.

DC Alfie Thomlinson, of Scarborough CID within North Yorkshire Police, said: “Through the supply of illegal drugs, Palliser and Stansfield brought nothing but misery to the community of Eastfield.

"They have now been brought to justice, and our local community will be a better place as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As this case proves, we are constantly working to take drugs off the streets.

"So if you have any information that could help us target drug dealing where you live, you can report it on our website, call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously using their website or on 0800 555 111.”