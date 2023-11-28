North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a stainless metal table was stolen from the site of the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The theft happened on Burniston Road at the North Bay Miniature Railway between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Sunday November 19.

The suspect arrived in a white Transit Van and stole a stainless metal table.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A stainless metal table was stolen from the site of the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

In particular, officers are trying to trace the registration number of the van or any CCTV footage or dashcam footage which shows the suspect.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Smith.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.