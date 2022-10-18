Thieves arrested after suspected burglary of an antique ring in Whitby

A shopkeeper followed two people who they believe had taken an antique ring from their shop.

After a call to North Yorkshire Police, officers were on the scene within minutes, preventing the suspected thieves from taking off in a vehicle.

Whilst searching the vehicle, a number of items were retrieved which may have also been stolen - enquiries are ongoing with local shops to establish this.

Thieves have been arrested in Whitby following a suspected burglarly.

The shopkeeper believed a third suspect was involved and officers began searching for this person based on CCTV footage from the shop.

Extensive CCTV enquiries by another officer revealed that the suspect had changed their clothing in order to evade police.

The new description was passed on to officers searching and within 20 minutes the suspect was located and subsequently arrested.

All three suspects were well known for shoplifting in other areas and officers said they appear to have come to Whitby in order to target shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad