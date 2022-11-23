Thieves steal cash machine from outside Ryedale service station
Detectives are investigating the theft of a free-standing cash machine from outside a service station in Ryedale.
The incident happened at the BP garage off the A64 at Flaxton at around 1.45am on Tuesday November 22.
Two suspects were reported to have used a blue tractor to remove the ATM away from the forecourt.
The tractor and cash machine were abandoned in a nearby field.
Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
Quote reference number 12220206870.