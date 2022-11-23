The incident happened at the BP garage off the A64 at Flaxton at around 1.45am on Tuesday November 22.

Two suspects were reported to have used a blue tractor to remove the ATM away from the forecourt.

The tractor and cash machine were abandoned in a nearby field.

A free-standing cash machine from outside a service station in Ryedale.

Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.