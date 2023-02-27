Thieves steal Ford Transit van from Scarborough prompting police appeal
North Yorkshire Police are asking the public to keep their eyes out for the stolen vehicle.
The Ford Transit van has the registration CY64 DZT and was taken from Royal Avenue in Scarborough at 3am on Sunday 26 February.
The vehicle is distinctive with a rear brake light that is damaged and covered in Sellotape.
Officers have confirmed that the vehicle is white.
If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, email [email protected]
You can also call on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 800 Southern.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230035724 when passing information.