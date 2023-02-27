Thieves steal Ford Transit van from Scarborough prompting police appeal

The Ford Transit van has the registration CY64 DZT and was taken from Royal Avenue in Scarborough at 3am on Sunday 26 February.

The vehicle is distinctive with a rear brake light that is damaged and covered in Sellotape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have confirmed that the vehicle is white.

Here is the Ford Transit van which has been stolen by thieves. (Pic: North Yorkshire Police)

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, email [email protected]

You can also call on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 800 Southern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.