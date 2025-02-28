Thieves steal moped 'with sentimental value' from garage in Commondale, North York Moors

Police are investigating the theft of a moped from Commondale in the North York Moors.

Offenders entered a residential garage in Commondale in the early hours of Sunday February 23 and stole a red Tomos moped.

The moped is in part-restored condition and has sentimental value for the owner.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this moped, contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting reference number 12250033224.