Thieves steal moped 'with sentimental value' from garage in Commondale, North York Moors

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:53 BST

Police are investigating the theft of a moped from Commondale in the North York Moors.

Offenders entered a residential garage in Commondale in the early hours of Sunday February 23 and stole a red Tomos moped.

The moped is in part-restored condition and has sentimental value for the owner.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this moped, contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting reference number 12250033224.

