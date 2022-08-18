Thieves target Dalby Forest coffee business for second time in four months with high-value coffee machine and stock stolen again
A catering business has been targeted by thieves for the second time in four months at Dalby Forest near Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said thieves broke into The Little Yorkshire Coffee Company’s pop-up café and ice cream stand at Adderstone Field overnight on Tuesday August 16.
The thieves stole a high-value coffee machine, a coffee grinder, coffee beans and other items.
It is the second time in four months that thieves have targeted the café, following a similar incident in April when a container was broken into on Easter Saturday with all equipment and stock, including the coffee machine, stolen.
Most Popular
-
1
Cyclists warned of danger to public after 40 stopped in Scarborough town centre
-
2
New ambulance station likely to be built near Scarborough Hospital after restrictive covenant lifted
-
3
Well-known Scarborough musician to open new Yorkshire music school
-
4
Scarborough woman robbed elderly woman of her walking sticks - then tried to snatch walking stick from elderly man minutes later
-
5
When are the rail strikes in Scarborough? Fresh industrial action to cause major disruption as public warned not to travel
The theft happened on Forestry England land at Dalby Forest in the North York Moors and officers are now investigating.
North Yorkshire Police are now urging anyone with information to call 101, press two and ask to speak with PC Chris Hudson or email [email protected]
Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220146170 when providing information.