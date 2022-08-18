Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said thieves broke into The Little Yorkshire Coffee Company’s pop-up café and ice cream stand at Adderstone Field overnight on Tuesday August 16.

The thieves stole a high-value coffee machine, a coffee grinder, coffee beans and other items.

It is the second time in four months that thieves have targeted the café, following a similar incident in April when a container was broken into on Easter Saturday with all equipment and stock, including the coffee machine, stolen.

Dalby Forest is a popular spot among walkers and cyclists.

The theft happened on Forestry England land at Dalby Forest in the North York Moors and officers are now investigating.

North Yorkshire Police are now urging anyone with information to call 101, press two and ask to speak with PC Chris Hudson or email [email protected]

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220146170 when providing information.