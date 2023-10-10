North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Buzzard was shot down in the North York Moors.

A Buzzard was found fighting for it's life at the top of Daleside Road in Rosedale.

X-rays revealed that it had been shot, but fortunately it survived the trauma and is currently receiving intensive veterinary care.

PC Jez Walmsley of the Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside safer neighbourhood team said: "This is the third buzzard in the last four months that has been shot or died in suspicious circumstances in the Rosedale area".

Officers are appealing to anyone who has any information about who is persecuting these magnificent birds to come forward.