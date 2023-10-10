News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

Third bird of prey shot down in North York Moors National Park

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Buzzard was shot down in the North York Moors.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:08 BST
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Buzzard was shot down in the North York Moors.North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Buzzard was shot down in the North York Moors.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Buzzard was shot down in the North York Moors.

A Buzzard was found fighting for it's life at the top of Daleside Road in Rosedale.

X-rays revealed that it had been shot, but fortunately it survived the trauma and is currently receiving intensive veterinary care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Jez Walmsley of the Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside safer neighbourhood team said: "This is the third buzzard in the last four months that has been shot or died in suspicious circumstances in the Rosedale area".

Officers are appealing to anyone who has any information about who is persecuting these magnificent birds to come forward.

If you can help in anyway, email [email protected]