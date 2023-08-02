News you can trust since 1882
Thirty-year-old Hull man charged in connection with four burglaries in Bridlington

A 30-year-old man has been charged after he was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, August 1) in relation to multiple burglaries in Bridlington.
By Louise Perrin
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
A 30-year-old Hull man has been charged in connection with four burglaries in Bridlington

In a message on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “David Lofty, 30, of Beverley Road, Hull has been charged with four counts of burglary.

“It is reported that entry was gained into four properties between Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, August 1.

“He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, August 2).”

