Thirty-year-old Hull man charged in connection with four burglaries in Bridlington
A 30-year-old man has been charged after he was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, August 1) in relation to multiple burglaries in Bridlington.
By Louise Perrin
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
In a message on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “David Lofty, 30, of Beverley Road, Hull has been charged with four counts of burglary.
“It is reported that entry was gained into four properties between Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, August 1.
“He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, August 2).”