'This could have devastating consequences' - police warning after youths throw stones at trains near Filey

Police have warned of “the devastating consequences” of youths throwing stones at trains in Filey – and asked them to stop.

North Yorkshire Police received reports of youths throwing stones at trains just outside of Filey on November 16.

British Transport Police were sent to the scene and some of local police units were also asked to attend.

In a post on their Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking that if you are involved, please stop.

"Throwing stones or other objects at trains can have devastating consequences for train drivers, operators and passengers.

“We work in partnership with British Transport Police, who will also use CCTV to identify and prosecute offenders.”