'This has truly been an awful incident': Investigation into East Riding funeral directors continues

Over the course of the last seven days detectives have been working around the clock as a part of the Humberside Police investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

ACC Thom McLoughlin said: “Exactly one week ago today (Friday March 8), following concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased at the funeral directors, my team of specialist trained officers began to respectfully recover 35 deceased people from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull.

“Working in partnership with His Majesty’s Coroner, I can confirm that whilst formal identification procedures are ongoing, we do believe we have contacted all families of the 35 deceased. My specialist trained officers continue to support the families involved at this extremely difficult time whilst lengthy enquiries are ongoing.

“As a part of our wider investigation, we can confirm specialist experts and advisors from the National Crime Agency (NCA) are currently assisting Senior Investigating Officers with our investigation, including establishing if what has been respectfully recovered are in fact human ashes.

“A scene guard remains in place on Hessle Road in Hull; however, I can confirm specialist search teams concluded their searches at the business premises yesterday (Thursday March 14).

“In the last seven days, we have received over 1500 calls from those who have used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

“I am aware that this has been a worrying time for our communities, and I want to thank them for their help and patience throughout the start of this investigation.

“This has truly been an awful incident and the families are understandably distraught and have many questions, and we are doing everything we possibly can to give them the answers they deserve.

“This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation, and we are continuing to work with the His Majesty’s Coroner, Hull City and East Riding Council.

“We will continue to release updates on any significant developments as and when we are able, but we do need to be mindful not to jeopardise ongoing investigations and we ask that people refrain from speculating and show the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community.