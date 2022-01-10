Thornton-le-Dale: Leeds man, 33, charged with murdering pensioner Brenda Blainey
A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with murder after the death of a woman in Thornton-le-Dale last week.
Brenda Blainey, a pensioner, was found dead in a house on High Street in the Ryedale village of Thornton-le-Dale, shortly before midday on Wednesday January 5.
Shavin Darvish-Narenjbon, 33, of Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, Leeds, appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday January 8 and has been charged with her murder.
He is yet to enter a plea and has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow, Tuesday January 11.
Neighbours and residents have spoken of their shock and paid tribute to a "friendly" and "beautiful lady".
Bouquets of flowers have also been left outside the house.