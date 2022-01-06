A murder investigation has been launched in the village of Thornton-le-Dale. (Photo: Harry Atkinson)

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to a "serious incident" at a house on High Street shortly before midday on Wednesday January 5.

Officers have now confirmed that a woman's body was found at the property and that it is currently being treated as a murder investigation.

A man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, officers said.