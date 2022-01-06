Thornton-le-Dale: Woman found dead in house and man arrested as murder investigation launched
A woman has been found dead and a man arrested as a murder investigation is launched in the Ryedale village of Thornton-le-Dale.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to a "serious incident" at a house on High Street shortly before midday on Wednesday January 5.
Officers have now confirmed that a woman's body was found at the property and that it is currently being treated as a murder investigation.
A man has been arrested in connection with this incident.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, officers said.
A cordon was put in place at the scene and is expected to remain for some time, police said.