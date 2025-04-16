Three 15-year-old boys arrested following attempted car theft in Scarborough
Officers received a report shortly after 1am on Tuesday morning that three males were damaging a vehicle on Weaponess Valley Road.
When police arrived, the trio attempted their escape, however all three were arrested.
A moped was recovered at the scene with damage consistent with an attempted theft.
As the investigation progresses, the three Scarborough boys, all aged 15-years-old, have been released on conditional bail, with curfew requirements and an area exclusion.
Anyone who saw or heard anything in the area, is asked to contact police.
Officers are also asking anyone who has dash cam, doorbell cam or CCTV in the area of Weaponess Valley Road and Trinity Walk, to review their footage to see if it captured anything.
Anyone able to help with the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 12250066435.