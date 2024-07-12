Three arrested after burglary at The Toll House, Sandside, Scarborough
Officers were swift to attend, but it was found that the suspects had already left the premises.
After making enquiries, officers made three arrests in relation to the burglary at 10.20am.
The suspects have been taken to Scarborough custody whilst Crime Scene Investigators have been dispatched to the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Have you been in the been in the area of the Toll House in the past few hours?
“Have you seen or heard anything which could help the investigation?
“If you are able to assist with any information, please call 101 quoting reference number NYP-12072024-0091.”