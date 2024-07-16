Three arrested after incident at Pavilion Terrace in Scarborough
Police received a report this morning (Tuesday, July 16) at 6.45am about an incident in a flat at Pavilion Terrace, Scarborough.
Road closures were put in place at Valley Bridge Parade and Somerset Terrace, and people were requested to avoid the area.
A large number of police attended the scene, along with ambulance service personnel.
The three men were arrested and the 46-year-old man was taken to Scarborough Hospital for observation.
The incident has now been brought to a safe conclusion and the roads and footpaths have reopened.
A police spokesperson has thanked the public for their patience and assistance whilst the incident was ongoing.