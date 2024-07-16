Three arrested after incident at Pavilion Terrace in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 14:28 BST
A large number of police were called to Pavilion Terrace this morning - Image: David DarcyA large number of police were called to Pavilion Terrace this morning - Image: David Darcy
A large number of police were called to Pavilion Terrace this morning - Image: David Darcy
Three men, aged 46, 37 and 23 have been arrested for violent disorder following an incident at Pavilion Terrace in Scarborough.

Police received a report this morning (Tuesday, July 16) at 6.45am about an incident in a flat at Pavilion Terrace, Scarborough.

Road closures were put in place at Valley Bridge Parade and Somerset Terrace, and people were requested to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large number of police attended the scene, along with ambulance service personnel.

Officers from the Operational Support Unit were also on scene - Image: David DarcyOfficers from the Operational Support Unit were also on scene - Image: David Darcy
Officers from the Operational Support Unit were also on scene - Image: David Darcy

The three men were arrested and the 46-year-old man was taken to Scarborough Hospital for observation.

The incident has now been brought to a safe conclusion and the roads and footpaths have reopened.

A police spokesperson has thanked the public for their patience and assistance whilst the incident was ongoing.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice